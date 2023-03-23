Bozeman, MT (59715)

Today

Periods of snow. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.