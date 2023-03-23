“The Darkling slumped back in his chair. ‘Fine,’ he said with a weary shrug. ‘Make me your villain,’” this iconic line is featured in Leigh Bardugo’s “Shadow and Bone” and has become a symbol of the series.
Whether you have read the books, watched season one in 2021, discovered it last week for the release of season two, or are part of the cult of Ben Barnes fans, there is a good chance you have heard this line.
Thursday, March 16 marked the return of the Netflix series for a second season. Season two adapted and combined two of Israeli-American author Leigh Bardugo’s book series, the “Shadow and Bone” trilogy and the “Six of Crows” duology in season one of this Netflix Top 10 series.
The directors of the show for season two continued the concept of combining two of the beloved Barguago books. Series creator Eric Heisserer and writer Daegan Fryklind told Entertainment Weekly on Dec. 22, 2022; that they would use “multiple books for sure. [They] touch on a few others in Leigh's catalog.”
Season two has cast new characters and actors who will have major roles in the series. While watching you will meet Prince Nikolai Lantsov, played by Patrick Gibson, previously seen in Netflix show, “The OA” (2019); explosive expert Wylan Hendricks (Jack Wolfe), previously seen in Netflix “The Witcher”; and sibling heartrenders Tamar (Anna Leong Brophy) and Tolya (Lewis Tan).
Shot in Budapest, Hungary, season two digs deep into the roots of Russia and other Central European countries to reflect the cultures Bardugo illustrates and explores extensively in the books. Bardugo created a whole new world with its own maps, political strategies, betrayals and love triangles.
Join Alina Starkov (Jessi Mei Li), our Saint and Sun Summoner, and tracker Malyen Oretsev (Archie Renaux), who are now fugitives, trying to find ways to destroy the Fold.
The Crows, back in Ketterdam, discover that they have lost their club and concoct a plan to get their lives back by making new alliances along the way. Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan) is ready to form an alliance to get her beloved Matthias (Calahan Skogman) out of trouble.
As a fan, waiting for season two and watching it last weekend was exciting. The combination of “Siege and Storm” and the “Six of Crows” duology worked in harmony to build a show that makes perfect sense. Season two can be watched independently from the books, or as a whole new entity.
If you enjoyed watching “Shadow and Bone” on Netflix and want to know more about the Grishaverse, dive into Bardugo’s kingdom by reading the Grishaverse series, starting with the “Shadow and Bone” trilogy, followed by the “Six of Crows” and the “King of Scars” duologies.
You can find everything you need to know on Leigh Bardugo’s website https://www.leighbardugo.com/. Or if you prefer to dive straight into the television series, you can stream seasons one and two on Netflix now.