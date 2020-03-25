Dear readers,
On behalf of the Exponent staff, I would like to inform all of you of how the newspaper will continue during this unprecedented time. After careful consideration and an urge to best follow the guidelines of both MSU and the CDC, the newspaper will continue strictly as online-only on www.msuexponent.com. During this time, the Exponent staff will begin uploading content on a rolling basis, as opposed to only on Thursdays. We as a staff believe that this will allow our team to provide you, our readers, with the most up-to-date content at a crucial time for the U.S. and the world at whole. Furthermore, we have added a static webpage to our website that compiles the latest information on COVID-19 (www.msuexponent.com/covid19).
I want to thank you all for your continued support and encourage you to reach out to us over email or social media with letters to the editor, questions about MSU’s response and content suggestions.
Best regards,
Caleb Rux, Editor-in-Chief