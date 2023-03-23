The winter cold has finally begun to break. With the promise of a new spring looming just over the horizon, Montana anglers are set to begin the fly-fishing season.
Recently, some late winter storms may have delayed eager anglers by a couple weeks, but make no mistake; it will not be long until they are out in force on the rivers.
Bozeman has long been established as a world-class destination for fly-fishing. With three major waterways – the Gallatin, Yellowstone and Madison – all practically within shouting distance, and the area offers a spectacular array of options for fisherfolk.
Both seasoned anglers and curious beginners will flock to one of the many outfitters in the Bozeman area, looking to load up on flies for upcoming hatches or perhaps picking up their first, third or even seventh fly rod.
The River’s Edge Fly Shop on Main Street is one retail option for both the fly-fishing veterans and those curious beginners in Bozeman.
Henry Pletcher has worked at River’s Edge for the past year, but has over four years of experience fly-fishing in Montana. “Being able to fish for trout all the time here, and just the number of trout, you can’t really beat it,” he said.
“With the snowpack, if we don’t go through the same thing we did last year, where all the snow decided to melt at the same time, things are looking good,” Pletcher said regarding the outlook of the upcoming season.
Colder water is key for trout fishing. Relative to other common species of fish, trout prefer colder water, and can often become stressed when temperatures rise due to the lack of .
Angling during such periods can be potentially dangerous for the population, meaning that fishermen in the area tend to hope for colder water running through the river throughout the season. It would follow, then, that a steady supply of snowmelt that gradually and continuously enters the river would be quite positive due to its effect on water temperature.
According to flyfisherman.com the water temperature affects the amount of dissolved oxygen in the water. Warmer water contains less dissolved oxygen than colder ones. The lack of oxygen makes it more difficult for fish to breathe and adds heightened stress to the fish.
“Last year was ok, but the year before was pretty brutal,” Pletcher said, “There was a restriction on the lower Gallatin, lower Madison, the entire Jeffreson river drainage was completely shut down. The water was hitting 80 degrees, and trout can die off when rivers hit that temp.”
There’s no cause, at least presently, to be worried. “Everyone’s excited about the summer. Fishing wise, it’s been great, at least when it’s not dumping snow,” Pletcher said.
Those fishing before the early runoff will likely benefit from avoiding the faster-moving currents where the water is rougher and murkier. Rougher water allows for less visibility making for harder fishing and getting in ahead of that could mean finding a clear hole.
Currently it is advisable to plan for frigid temperatures, as the weather has proven to be unpredictable, and it would certainly be better to not be caught unprepared when on the river.
Nevertheless, the songbirds are returning to the high country and warmer temperatures are catching up with us. Spring is on its way and the outlook on fly fishing is positive. But, keeping in mind the water’s temperature and speed this time of year are key when stepping out to enjoy the waterways.