An all-out blitz of social media fanfare from the Big Sky Conference, MSU Athletics, fans, President Cruzado and even U.S. senators struck gold on Sunday: ESPN College GameDay announced it is coming to Bozeman for the Brawl of the Wild.
The pre-game sports show travels to different college campuses across the country every week to set up its broadcast — drawing out hordes of fans itself. For years, the Big Sky Conference and the athletics program have been hyping up the Cat-Griz rivalry football game on social media as the greatest football rivalry west of the Mississippi River in an attempt to draw the show to Montana.
“It’s the Super Bowl of Montana,” said Head Coach Brent Vigen on ESPN’s NFL Countdown to Kickoff talk show Sunday morning. “There’s a lot on the line for us, a lot on the line for them, it’s gonna be an awesome atmosphere.”
The ESPN announcement Sunday morning comes on the heels of an FCS championship run by the Bobcats during the 2021-22 season, which kicked off a year of historic success across MSU athletics that was dubbed “The Year of the Bobcat.”
A rally of hype videos directed at GameDay social media accounts from across the state precipitated the decision for the program to travel to Bozeman for the rivalry game.
The Big Sky Conference and MSU football kicked off the commentary on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with videos posted to Twitter tagging GameDay’s account and soliciting its appearance at the Cat-Griz game. President Cruzado starred as a special guest in Bobcat football’s video, which featured aerial footage of Bozeman and the president’s encouragement for ESPN to come to Bozeman.
Then, the posts multiplied. The football team and MSU Athletics posted more videos to their social media accounts on Thursday, Nov. 10, highlighting Gold Rush, fan spirit and the rodeo team’s traditional pre-kickoff runout.
The official MSU account even wielded the “starter pack” meme in the tweetstorm, including in its list the runout, Bobcat spirit, Bozeman’s scenic location and “unmatched energy” at the annual rivalry game.
Montana’s U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester joined in, tweeting videos of themselves encouraging GameDay’s appearance in town for the match.
“As a proud MSU Bobcat, I know there’s no better place to watch college football than Bozeman, Montana, and there’s no better game than Brawl of the Wild,” Daines said. “ESPN, it’s time to bring College GameDay to the best rivalry in the nation.”
The Big Sky Conference also tweeted a video of the MSU rodeo team’s runout with the faces of GameDay hosts superimposed on the riders on Saturday, Nov. 12.
GameDay announced the decision to host the show in Bozeman on its social media accounts the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. “This is not a drill! We’re coming to Bozeman,” the show wrote.
Fans celebrated by sharing the post and nominating a few Montana figures to be the show’s celebrity guest picker before the game. They included Flint Rasmussen, the arena entertainer for Professional Bull Riders and annual MSU rodeo personality, and actor Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the tv show “Yellowstone.”
GameDay will be broadcast on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The stage will be constructed on Dyche Field, which is between Bobcat Stadium and the North Dome. According to GameDay, fans are admitted to the pit around the stage on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Exponent will update this story as more information becomes available.