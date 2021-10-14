This weekly series offers a dive into some of the biggest games of college football around the country. Follow along as the Exponent ‘experts’ offer our analysis of the upcoming weekend’s slate of games, featuring some of the most storied NCAA football programs alongside the weekly Cats’ game. Don’t be afraid to pull up in the comments and tell us when we drop the ball, we don’t bite.
Record:
Thomas: 9-6 (1-2)
Meredith: 11-4 (3-0)
Jaxson: 10-5 (2-1)
Introducing Liam: 0-0
#9 Montana State (5-1) @ #19 Weber State (2-3)
Friday, October 15 @ 8 p.m. on ESPNU
Thomas
Could anyone in their right mind pick against the Cats right now? Five straight wins and a total score of 115-31 against Big Sky opponents makes MSU the easy call here. Weber State is stronger than any FCS opponent the Cats have faced so far, but the win streak will continue nonetheless. Score: Bobcats 38 - Wildcats 20
Meredith
MSU has been more than just a top tier team in the conference so far this season and honestly I can’t imagine picking against the Cats. With both a high scoring offense and a defense that has only allowed 67 points against in the last six games, the Bobcats can surely power through Weber State. Cats win 28-14.
Jaxson
The Cats have been dominant so far this season and I don’t expect that trend to stop against the Wildcats of Weber State. With one of the best defenses in FCS and a high-powered offense, the Cats will entertain under the lights, on national television and leave Ogden, Utah, with another victory. Bobcats win the catfight, 24-17.
Liam
The Cats have been crushing their season so far, and I believe their momentum will let them run circles around Weber State. I’m incredibly excited to see if freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott gets another chance to prove himself. Last Saturday, he ran 74 yards to earn the first touchdown of his college career. The Wildcats defense has been putting up good fights this season, but our Cats will not be stopped. Montana State wins the game 21-7.
#11 Kentucky (6-0) @ #1 Georgia (6-0)
Saturday, October 16 @ 1:30 p.m. on CBS
Thomas
After Alabama’s spectacular collapse on Saturday, Georgia is the only team left that pretty much everyone can agree on as a National Championship favorite. Kentucky is having an outstanding season that includes an undefeated record and a win against Florida, but are they the best team in the nation? I don’t think so. Georgia will crush Kentucky just like they did Arkansas, winning at home 33-10.
Meredith
Wow. Alabama is out and Georgia is in. The fact that Georgia has taken Alabama’s title spot at number one is not extremely surprising considering the team’s powerhouse defense has continuously dominated the field. With a crushing win over Arkansas, Georgia clearly has the ability to move the ball down the field. Kentucky barely escaped with a win against South Carolina a few weeks ago, a team Georgia put to bed easily. Georgia will take another win and hold onto its number one spot this weekend. Score: Bulldogs 35 - Wildcats 21
Jaxson
Georgia is proving to be the team to beat this season. This game will serve as the de facto SEC East championship, pitting the two best teams of the division against one another. In the end, the mighty Bulldogs of Georgia won’t be upset on home turf. The Dawgs defense is too strong to fall to the visiting Wildcat offense. The Bulldog defense has only allowed 33 points across all competitions and Georgia is not playing a bunch of cupcakes as Kentucky has thus far this season. The Bulldog defense will suffocate Kentucky en route to a dominating win, 42-10.
Liam
Even though I don’t like it, I predict that Georgia will be victorious in this match-up. Georgia has been too constant this season to bet on Kentucky. It is sure to be a hard-fought game. Both teams’ defenses have been great, meaning every point will have to be earned the hard way. Georgia will continue to dominate 28-14.
Guest Meghan
As someone who knows very little about football but enjoys watching it anyway, I know that Georgia is doing really freaking good. But, as a Florida Gators fan, I have a moral obligation to root against Georgia. I also know jack squat about how Kentucky is doing but I think they normally do pretty good, and the stats above me are saying they’re 6-0. So, to make my mother happy because I know she’s reading this, I guess I have to stick to the brand and say the Wildcats are gonna maul the Bulldogs 30-24.
#19 BYU (5-1) @ Baylor (5-1)
Saturday, October 16 @ 1:30 p.m. on ESPN
Thomas
My 9-6 record so far doesn’t inspire confidence in matchups like this one, but I feel certain that BYU will lose for a second straight week. Baylor’s only loss this season was to 12th ranked and undefeated Oklahoma State and they bounced back with a strong win against West Virginia. Mark my words: BYU will fall from the Top 25 and they will not return. Score: Baylor 24 - BYU 17
Meredith
After picking Iowa as a winner last week, part of me wants to pick BYU just because I want to be the one person to pick them and sail ahead of the boys with my prediction record. However, I cannot deny the skepticism that BYU has left me with following their last performance. Baylor may not be ranked but their strength as a team should not be underestimated. It will be close, but BYU will fall this weekend.
Score: Baylor 21- BYU 17
Jaxson
This is an interesting match up for me as the BYU Cougars travel to Waco, Texas to take on the Baylor Bears. If you look at the ranking, the number 19 in front of BYU would indicate a likely Cougar victory but, I don’t see that happening. After suffering an upset loss to perennial Mountain West powerhouse, Boise State, I believe BYU will suffer their second straight loss and all but be eliminated from the College Football Playoff picture. BYU falls to the Bears 28-21.
Liam
This will be an exciting game. BYU and Baylor have had success with the season. I think both teams will be able to run the ball and put points on the board, but BYU will have a more challenging time figuring out Baylor’s Defense. Baylor playing at home gives the team the slight advantage they need to win the game. Baylor fans will love the 31-28 victory.